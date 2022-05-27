Georgia State University has announced its dean's and president's list for the spring semester.
Students on the president's list include:
- Noor Al-baghdadi of Hoschton
- Madeline Alderman of Hoschton
- Zaria Blakely of Braselton
- Caroline Brownlee of Hoschton
- Valeria Diaz of Pendergrass
- Austin Dockery of Hoschton
- Emily Hernandez of Hoschton
- Jennifer Nguyen of Hoschton
- Jessica Rodriguez of Pendergrass
- Eloisa Romero of Jefferson
- Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton
- Constance Shelton of Jefferson
- Vanessa Silis of Athens
- Thanh Tran of Commerce
- Jason Zelaya of Commerce
To be eligible for the president's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the dean's list included:
- Emmeline Bolling of Braselton
- Aaron Cabe of Braselton
- Catherine Floyd of Hoschton
- Isabella Floyd of Hoschton
- Grace Graham of Jefferson
- Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton
- Monica Henderson of Hoschton
- Aljoscha Holeman of Braselton
- Jayla Jackson of Hoschton
- Andrew Jeong of Hoschton
- Georgica Krastev of Braselton
- Susanna Leggett of Braselton
- Milla Magyar of Athens
- Nicholas Mangino of Pendergrass
- LaVivica Martin of Commerce
- Lyah Mathias of Hoschton
- Connor McCage of Athens
- Michelle Nguyen of Hoschton
- Nicolas Psomiadis of Braselton
- Timothy Shin of Hoschton
- Robert Shuler of Hoschton
- Lianny Vasquez of Hoschton
- Brianna Williams of Athens
- Victoria Wilson of Jefferson
- Jordon Yang of Hoschton
To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
