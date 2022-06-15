More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels during the spring semester.
Local graduates included:
- Aljoscha Holeman of Braselton, bachelor of science degree in psychology.
- Alleyson Tran of Hoschton, bachelor of arts degree in art, with a concentration in studio art.
- Belinda Delvasto of Hoschton, associate of science degree, with studies in early childhood education.
- Clarrisa Gregory of Commerce, bachelor of arts degree in film and media, with a Georgia Film Academy minor.
- Constance Shelton of Jefferson, bachelor of science degree in computer science.
- Daisy Fuentes of Jefferson, associate of arts degree, with studies in political science.
- Josette Sanchez of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration degree in business economics.
- Lisa Steele of Hoschton, associate of science degree, with studies in business administration.
- Maria Furlan Casas of Hoschton, master of arts degree in gerontology with a concentration in administration.
- Megan Hartman of Braselton, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice in the legal studies track.
- Susanna Leggett of Braselton, bachelor of arts degree with a global scholars distinction, majoring in political science.
- Tavaris Morris of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration degree in managerial sciences.
- Valeria Diaz of Pendergrass, bachelor of business administration degree in accounting, in addition to a bachelor of science degree in chemistry with a minor in Spanish.
- Vanessa Silis of Athens, bachelor of science in education degree in elementary education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
