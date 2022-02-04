Georgia State University has announces its president's and dean's lists for the fall 2021 semester.
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Local students named to the president's list included:
- Noor Al-baghdadi of Hoschton
- Madeline Alderman of Hoschton
- Chloe Bloomquist of Hoschton
- Caroline Brownlee of Hoschton
- Isabella Floyd of Hoschton
- Katherine French of Braselton
- Jayla Jackson of Hoschton
- Noah Kitchens of Braselton
- Molly Pass of Braselton
- Fabia Sanchez of Athens
- Vanessa Silis of Athens
To be eligible for the president's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
DEAN'S LIST
Local students named to the dean's list included:
- Kyarelis Alvarado Ortiz of Hoschton
- Aaron Cabe of Braselton
- Jeremiah Cortese of Athens
- Hayyah De Lane of Athens
- Valeria Diaz of Pendergrass
- Alyssa DiGiacomo of Braselton
- Katherine Dimassi of Braselton
- Catherine Floyd of Hoschton
- Steven Folkers of Braselton
- Denisse Gamez of Hoschton
- Seth Glausier of Pendergrass
- Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton
- Monica Henderson of Hoschton
- German Hernandez of Hoschton
- Aljoscha Holeman of Braselton
- Andrew Jeong of Hoschton
- Chloe Kenyon of Hoschton
- Georgica Krastev of Braselton
- Susanna Leggett of Braselton
- Nicholas Mangino of Pendergrass
- Kayla Martinez of Hoschton
- Connor McCage of Athens
- Nicolas Psomiadis of Braselton
- Imran Rahman of Hoschton
- Kayla Richards of Braselton
- Jessica Rodriguez of Pendergrass
- Eloisa Romero of Jefferson
- Andru Ross of Hoschton
- Josette Sanchez of Jefferson
- Constance Shelton of Jefferson
- Robert Shuler of Hoschton
- Ella Simm of Braselton
- Lianny Vasquez of Hoschton
- Victoria Wilson of Jefferson
- Jordon Yang of Hoschton
- Rastsislau Yorsh of Hoschton
- Nathaly Zuniga of Athens
To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
