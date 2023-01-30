Georgia State University has announced its president's and dean's lists.
To be eligible for the president's list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students who made the president's list included:
- Addisyn Aguilar of Hoschton
- Noor Al-baghdadi of Hoschton
- Ashlee Hall of Braselton
- Ivy Hou of Hoschton
- Courtney Navarro of Hoschton
- Jennifer Nguyen of Hoschton
- Hari Panchal of Athens
- Unser Qazi of Jefferson
- Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton
- Savannah Seay of Braselton
- Timothy Shin of Hoschton
- Robert Shuler of Hoschton
- Ella Simm of Braselton
- Lucas Zangari of Hoschton
To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students who made the dean's list included:
- Kyarelis Alvarado Ortiz of Hoschton
- Caroline Brownlee of Hoschton
- Abigail Eison of Jefferson
- Joao Ferreira of Hoschton
- Isabella Floyd of Hoschton
- Steven Folkers of Braselton
- Denisse Gamez of Hoschton
- Alexis Grant of Braselton
- Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton
- Monica Henderson of Hoschton
- Owen Herring of Jefferson
- Jayla Jackson of Hoschton
- Chloe Kenyon of Hoschton
- Sara Kim of Braselton
- Subin Kim of Hoschton
- Remahlia Kormalos of Hoschton
- Georgica Krastev of Braselton
- Emiko Kuhs of Hoschton
- Christopher Lee of Braselton
- John Logan of Commerce
- Jaden Looper of Commerce
- LaVivica Martin of Commerce
- Maia Mumpfield of Hoschton
- Booker Rennie of Hoschton
- Jessica Rodriguez of Pendergrass
- Cristina Salas of Commerce
- Nadia Seals of Hoschton
- Myles Staten of Hoschton
- Carys Thao of Pendergrass
- Stacey Uhm of Hoschton
- Lianny Vasquez of Hoschton
- Brianna Williams of Athens
- Merlisa Yeung of Braselton
- Rastsislau Yorsh of Hoschton
