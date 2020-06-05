Georgia State University recently announced the following were named to the president's list:
- Alyssa Baker of Jefferson
- Alexis Henderson of Hoschton
- Constance Shelton of Jefferson
- Derrick Villalba of Hoschton
- Elaina Bristol of Braselton
- Ella Simm of Braselton
- Francine Ichim of Hoschton
- Gloria Cudd of Braselton
- Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton
- Jerald Achaibar of Jefferson
- Kaylee Baum of Maysville
- Katie Burkholder of Braselton
- Katherine French of Braselton
- Kristen Brown of Hoschton
- Madeline Alderman of Hoschton
- Marissa Dutton of Braselton
- Maritza Martinez of Hoschton
- Molly Pass of Braselton
- Micayla St.Aude of Hoschton
- Noah Kitchens of Braselton
- Narah Landress of Athens
- Quinten Hansen of Jefferson
- Savannah Martin of Hoschton
- Valeria Diaz of Pendergrass
To be eligible for the president's Llst, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
