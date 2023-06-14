Georgia State University has announced its president's list. Locals recognized on the list were:
- Noor Al-baghdadi of Hoschton
- Caroline Brownlee of Hoschton
- Joao Ferreira of Hoschton
- Ashlee Hall of Braselton
- Ivy Hou of Hoschton
- Jayla Jackson of Hoschton
- Uiyun Kim of Braselton
- Emiko Kuhs of Hoschton
- Courtney Navarro of Hoschton
- Hari Panchal of Athens
- Imran Rahman of Hoschton
- Jessica Rodriguez of Pendergrass
- Eloisa Romero of Jefferson
- Robert Shuler of Hoschton
- Merlisa Yeung of Braselton
- Rastsislau Yorsh of Hoschton
- Lucas Zangari of Hoschton
