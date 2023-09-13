Georgia State University has announced its summer 2023 deans list. Locals named to the list included:
- Faith Dinn of Braselton
- Joao Ferreira of Hoschton
- Emily Hernandez of Hoschton
- Ivy Hou of Hoschton
- Taylor Ramos of Braselton
- Carys Thao of Pendergrass
- Lianny Vasquez of Hoschton
