Georgia State University recently released its spring dean's list.
Local students recognized for this honor were:
- Peter Ly of Jefferson.
- Quinten Hansen of Jefferson.
- German Hernandez of Hoschton.
- Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton.
- Micayla St.Aude of Hoschton.
- Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton.
- Nicole Arevalo of Braselton.
- Alyssa Baker of Jefferson.
- Kristen Blais of Hoschton.
- Emmeline Bolling of Braselton.
- Katherine Dimassi of Braselton.
- Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton.
- Jayla Jackson of Hoschton.
- Susanna Leggett of Braselton.
- Connor McCage of Athens.
- Gabrielle Pawelko of Hoschton.
- Taylor Ramos of Braselton.
- William Russell of Nicholson.
- Hana Sheriff of Hoschton.
- Ashtyn Vickers of Hoschton.
- Jason Zelaya of Commerce.
- Holly Hughes of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Mangino of Pendergrass.
- Ariana Rosario of Hoschton.
- Fabia Sanchez of Athens.
- Lyah Mathias of Hoschton.
To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
