Georgia State University recently released its dean's list, which included:
- Iyanu Akingbade of Jefferson
- Emmeline Bolling of Braselton
- Cooper Bowen of Braselton
- Connor Brown of Jefferson
- Aaron Cabe of Braselton
- Jeremiah Cortese of Athens
- Luis Garcia of Braselton
- Seth Glausier of Pendergrass
- Zachary Grant of Hoschton
- Holly Hughes of Hoschton
- Juan Ibarra of Braselton
- Jayla Jackson of Hoschton
- Nikko Lee of Hoschton
- Peter Ly of Jefferson
- Jessica Martinez of Hoschton
- Connor McCage of Athens
- Tyler Moore of Braselton
- Blia Moua of Jefferson
- Julia Richards of Braselton
- Fabia Sanchez of Athens
- Clayton Schuetz of Braselton
- Kevin Shay of Hoschton
- Hana Sheriff of Hoschton
- Timothy Shin of Hoschton
- Jasmine Simmons of Athens
- Anibal Trujillo of Hoschton
- Alexandra Vazquez Melendez of Hoschton
- Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton
- Jaylene Zapata of Braselton
To be eligible for the dean's list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
