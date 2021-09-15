Georgia State University recently released its dean's list and president's list.
Local students named to the dean's list were:
- Jordan Payne of Jefferson
- Taylor Ramos of Braselton
- Alyssa Roberts of Jefferson
- Isabella Floyd of Hoschton
- Tyler Moore of Braselton
- Catherine Floyd of Hoschton
- Lyah Mathias of Hoschton
To be eligible for the dean's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Students named to the president's list were:
- Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton
- Kristen Blais of Hoschton
- Valeria Diaz of Pendergrass
- Seth Glausier of Pendergrass
- Nicholas Mangino of Pendergrass
- Vanessa Silis of Athens
- Jessica Williams of Hoschton
o be eligible for the president's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
