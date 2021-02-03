Georgia State University recently released its fall 2020 president's list.
To be eligible for the president's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the list included:
- Alexandra Vazquez Melendez of Hoschton, studying pre-licensure nursing
- Caroline Brownlee of Hoschton, studying pre-finance
- Eric Duke of Maysville, studying general studies
- Gloria Cudd of Braselton, studying psychology
- Gabrielle Pawelko of Hoschton, studying psychology
- Hakeeyia Green of Hoschton, studying biological sciences
- Iyanu Akingbade of Jefferson, studying biological science
- Juan Ibarra of Braselto, studying pre-marketing
- Katie Burkholder of Braselton, studying English
- Lyah Mathias of Hoschton, studying pre-public health
- Madeline Alderman of Hoschton, studying psychology and philosophy
- Marissa Dutton of Braselton, studying pre-film and media
- Molly Pass of Braselton, studying film and media
- Seth Glausier of Pendergrass, studying biological science
- Savannah Martin of Hoschton, studying anthropology
- Savannah Van Buren of Jefferson, studying undeclared
- Timothy Shin of Hoschton, studying marketing
