The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Local graduates included:
- Melissa Hernandez Guzman of Hoschton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with highest honors
- Kelsey Kurzeja of Hoschton, doctor of philosophy in computer science
- Griffin Paquette of Hoschton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with highest honors
- Christopher Roper of Hoschton, master of science in aerospace engineering
- Jeremy Webb of Hoschton, bachelor of science in computer science with high honors
- Makenzie Badger of Hoschton, bachelor of science in business administration with high honors
- Blake Favara of Hoschton, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering
- York Delloyd of Jefferson, master of science in computer science
- Lindsey Silcott of Jefferson, bachelor of science in business administration with highest honors
- Richard Dempsey of Maysville, master of architecture
- Shayna Seidel of Pendergrass, bachelor of science in electrical engineering with highest honors
