Georgia Institute of Technology has announces the students who were named to the faculty honors and dean's lists.
The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester:
- Cameron Barnett of Commerce
- Kyle Cangelosi of Hoschton
- Maximiliano Hernandez Guzman of Hoschton
- Jett Lopez of Braselton
- Martin Still of Braselton
- Lonnie White of Hoschton
- Zesheng Zhang of Hoschton
The following students have earned the distinction of dean's List at the Georgia Tech for summer 2022. Dean's list designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester:
- Reese Alford of Jefferson
- Haley McMenomy of Hoschton
The following were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester:
- Caroline Chambers of Braselton
- Carson Coursey of Jefferson
- Gracen Dutton of Jefferson
- Logan Knight of Jefferson
- Mary Lord of Hoschton
- Jose Miranda-Hernandez of Jefferson
- Bryan Peavey of Jefferson
- Clara Romero of Hoschton
- Sheila Trinh of Commerce
- Andrew Woo of Hoschton
