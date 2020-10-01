A Commerce woman was among the finalists for the Baxter-Bryan Scholarship, Brenau’s highest academic honor.
Faith Grooms, an elementary education major from Commerce, was a finalist for the scholarship. She received a $2,500 Provost Scholarship.
Every year, five students from The Women’s College of Brenau University are nominated for the award, which is normally announced during spring Honors Convocation but was pushed back this year due to COVID-19. The scholarship was established by Joe W. Baxter, who named the scholarship for his sister, Carfax Baxter, and friend, Morris Bryan Jr.
