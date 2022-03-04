The University of North Georgia (UNG) poultry team recently added another trophy to its collection, placing fifth out of 12 teams in the 55th National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest in Arkansas. Austin Hill of Commerce was one of the students who made up the poultry team.
The team competed against Texas A&M University, North Carolina State University, Auburn University, the Ohio State University, Kansas State University, Mississippi State University, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Wisconsin, the Pennsylvania State University, University of Arkansas and Louisiana State University.
In the competition, team members must show their knowledge in egg grading and carcasses evaluations, and live bird evaluations of chickens and turkeys. Half of the contest is analyzing live birds and judging them based on breeding characteristics. The team also judged the eggs and carcasses of chickens and turkeys. During the egg examination, team members scrutinized the egg's interior and exterior shell and yolk. For the carcasses, students inspected the chickens and turkeys based on USDA Guidelines.
The poultry team will compete in April 2022 at Louisiana State University.
