In ceremonies held May 4-5 by the University of North Georgia, 37 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
Kobe Holland, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor's degree and commissioned into the Army, Military Police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
In ceremonies held May 4-5 by the University of North Georgia, 37 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.
Kobe Holland, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor's degree and commissioned into the Army, Military Police.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.