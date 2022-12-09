Faculty from the University of North Georgia's (UNG) kinesiology with teacher certification, or physical education teacher education (PETE) program, joined with 11 students and participated in a Habitat for Humanity of Hall County build this fall.
Colin Conway, from Hoschton, was among the participants.
"Habitat for Humanity has a reputation of helping families in our communities and around the country," Warren Caputo, assistant professor of PETE, said. "It seemed pretty obvious, and I thought let's see if we could contribute to the Hall County chapter."
Blake Hanley, Marshal Pace, Will Hammerson, Will Smith, Caleb Stansberry, Hailee Ouimette, Jessica Byrne, Janie Henderson, Nick Minor, Colin Conway, and Sarah Miguel joined Caputo, and Brook Shurley, PETE lecturer, at the build.
Caputo, who oversees the PETE program, shared that the purpose was to give the students in the program community service experience and ultimately help them feel good about the contribution they made.
The Habitat staff in Hall County commended UNG's efforts.
"The consensus was that UNG was one of the most positive and productive days we have experienced," retired Air Force Col. Tom Reiter, a long-time Habitat volunteer, said. "I have done over 400 events, and I'm sure I speak for my fellow faithful few volunteers when I say they all proved they have a Habitat heart."
Encouraged by the high praise, PETE students want to have an annual event to assist Habitat.
UNG's award-winning PETE program prepares health and physical education candidates to teach pre-kindergarten through 12th grade over a three-semester-long program.
