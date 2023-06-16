Essence Hunter

Essence Hunter

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 163, of Statham, is sponsoring three delegates to attend the 2023 Georgia Girls State Convention, at Valdosta State University. Essence Hunter, from East Jackson County Comprehensive High School, is among the delegates.

Donations from Aikens Ford, Winder, allowed the Statham American Legion Auxiliary Post 163 to send these delegates, who represent several North Georgia public high schools, to this year’s girls state program.

