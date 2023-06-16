The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 163, of Statham, is sponsoring three delegates to attend the 2023 Georgia Girls State Convention, at Valdosta State University. Essence Hunter, from East Jackson County Comprehensive High School, is among the delegates.
Donations from Aikens Ford, Winder, allowed the Statham American Legion Auxiliary Post 163 to send these delegates, who represent several North Georgia public high schools, to this year’s girls state program.
The American Legion Auxiliary units work with local high school educators to identify possible delegates. The candidates for the program are rising seniors and “must be of good character, possess strong leadership skills, have above-average scholastic abilities and have an interest in government and current events.”
Orientation meetings were held earlier this spring at the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 163, Statham, where participants and their parents were provided with the program details, and had their questions answered by the Georgia Girls State Auxiliary, Unit 163 Committee: Christy Searcy, Cindy Tatkovsky, Heather Snyder, and Mary Ann Callahan, Chair, and President, American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 163, Statham.
Every year, throughout the U.S., the Girls State program provides approximately 20,000 -25,000 young women with an educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the duties, responsibilities and privileges of American citizenship.
The 84-year-old nationwide program is a week-long, hands-on workshop, on the American system of government, the election process and the function of city, state and national governments. The three chosen delegates join a diverse group of young women from all over Georgia. It is a learning opportunity for young women, where the delegates learn government processes by doing. This learning experience better familiarizes the participants with their duties as United States citizens and encourages their participation in the democratic process as they progress into adulthood.
Hunter is the daughter of Courtney and Clarissa Thurmond, of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.