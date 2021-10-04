Jackson Empower FFA members Isaac Hyder and Lilith Ingram recently competed in the Area Two FFA Floral Design Career Development Event. The event was held at Apalachee High School in Winder on September 28, 2021.
The Floral Design Career Development Event allows students to utilize the principles and elements of design. Each student makes two floral arrangements and answers questions by a panel of judges concerning floral design principles. Students use the principles of balance, proportion and scale, focal point, emphasis, rhythm, harmony and unity, and the technique of flower placement to create their designs.
FFA is a national organization of over 600,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Hyder, a senior, is the son of Michael and Tammy of Jefferson. Ingram, a freshman, is the daughter of Greg and Hollie of Commerce. Mr. Anthony Brooks is one of the Jackson-Empower FFA advisors and coach for these students.
