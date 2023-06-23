Frankie Ingraldi was among the students honored during commencement ceremonies May 6 in University of Jamestown's Harold Newman Arena.
Ingraldi, of Maysville, graduated cum laude after earning a bachelor of science while majoring in mechanical engineering.
