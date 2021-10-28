Local JROTC cadets will host a Veterans Day Show on Thursday, Nov. 11. Cadets from East Jackson Comprehensive High School and Jackson County High School will present the second annual event at the Empower College and Career Center on Nov. 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The show will be held in the auditorium of the former Jackson County Comprehensive High School, located at 1952 Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
Joe Ruttar, Commander of American Legion Post 58, will be the guest speaker and veterans of the local American Legion Post will post and retire the colors. The show features music and entertainment from the EJCHS chorus and drama club and the JCHS jazz band.
This JROTC sponsored show was well-received last year and the Jackson County administration committed to holding a Veterans Day show on an annual basis to honor the sacrifices veterans have made throughout the years. The Jefferson Pilot Club provided snacks and drinks last year, and organizers anticipate offering refreshments again this year.
For those who cannot attend the earlier show, JCHS is hosting a separate event in the new high school at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment and music will be provided by JCHS chorus, jazz band and drama club.
