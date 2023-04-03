South Jackson Elementary School recently hosted 284 4-H members from nine surrounding counties for the Cloverleaf District Project Achievement contest.
Students represented schools in Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Jackson, Jasper, Madison and Stephens counties.
Cloverleaf members (4th-6th graders) had the opportunity to compete with a presentation on a topic of their choosing in one of nearly 50 topic areas. Jackson County had the largest delegation for the day with 117 competitors, 89% of whom placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in their topic area.
Jackson County 4-H delegates were selected through a partnership with 4th and 5th-grade teachers throughout Jackson County schools. In December and January, 4-H staff members led activities in the classrooms on public speaking and how to put together a presentation, including writing a speech, designing a poster visual, and presenting it in front of an audience. In February, the 4-H staff members visited each school to hear student presentations for School Project Achievement at the school level. Nearly 600 4th, 5th and 6th graders in Jackson County did a 4-H presentation. The top four presentations in each topic area for the entire county were then invited to attend the district contest on March 25.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs, contact 4-H Extension Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at 706-367-6344.
