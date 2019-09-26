Trista Morris, a recent graduate from Commerce High School, spent five weeks this summer working in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) In-School Youth Program.
Morris worked as a program assistant for Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County in Commerce, giving her experience in interacting with the her co-workers and the club members.
The WIOA program, administered by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission under the oversight of the Northeast Georgia Workforce Development Board, includes youth in a 12-county area in Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton Counties.
To qualify, youth must meet income eligibility requirements and have at least one other barrier. Throughout the 12-county area, 88 youth worked at local government worksites, non-profit agencies and some private sector businesses.
The youth worked up to five weeks and up to 30 hours per week. They were paid through the WIOA. The program, administered by ACTION, Inc., continues throughout the school year where the students work with case managers who ensure they are on track in school with grades, attendance and behavior. The youth also attend workshops that help them with money management, leadership, work skills and career pathways.
For more information on WIOA services for youth, adult or dislocated workers, contact the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission’s Workforce Development division at 706-369-5703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.