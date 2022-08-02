Jackson EMC is accepting applications for its Bright Ideas grants program, which funds creative and innovative class projects developed by state-certified educators in public middle schools in Jackson EMC’s service area.

Educators can earn up to $2,000 for class projects. Projects must involve students directly, provide a fresh, creative learning experience through innovative teaching methods, provide ongoing benefits to students, and create opportunities for teamwork.

