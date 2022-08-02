Jackson EMC is accepting applications for its Bright Ideas grants program, which funds creative and innovative class projects developed by state-certified educators in public middle schools in Jackson EMC’s service area.
Educators can earn up to $2,000 for class projects. Projects must involve students directly, provide a fresh, creative learning experience through innovative teaching methods, provide ongoing benefits to students, and create opportunities for teamwork.
All 2022 applications must be completed online and received by Jackson EMC by midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for consideration. For a complete list of criteria and to apply for a Bright Ideas grant, visit jacksonemc.com/brightideas.
Grant applications will be judged by an independent panel of educators and administrators. Grant recipients will be notified and awarded funds in late October and November 2022. Grant funds must be used in the 2022-2023 school year, and grant awardees must submit a grant report at the end of the school year.
Grant requests must align with a teaching unit, program, project or curriculum. Applications for professional development, field trips, student fees, salaries, incentives, furniture, or smart boards will not be considered. Grant requests for software, 3-D printers, electronics and/or equipment must accompany a program or specific project proposal.
