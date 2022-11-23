Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) awarded six teachers in two Jackson County middle schools $8,380 in Bright Ideas grant funds for innovative classroom projects.
Jackson County middle school Bright Ideas grant winning teachers with their projects are:
- Vickie Huff, East Jackson Middle School, $1,010, Spike Robotics
- Justin Youngblood, East Jackson Middle, $2,000, Horticultural Exploration
- Jeanne Anderson, West Jackson Middle School, $353, Chemistry in Art
- Ka Charand, West Jackson Middle, $1,136, Jackson 500 Derby
- Kellee Gooch, West Jackson Middle, $1,994, High Definition Musicians
- Tonia Harbin, West Jackson Middle, $1,947, Mission: Meteorology
In 2022, Jackson EMC awarded a total of $71,508 in Bright Ideas grants to 50 teachers in 27 middle schools across its service area. The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 annually to middle school teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area for innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise. An independent panel of judges evaluates the applications based on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans.
