Washington Youth

Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock meet the Georgia delegation on the steps of the United States Capitol.

Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is accepting applications for the annual Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives. Jackson EMC will send four student delegates on an all-expense paid leadership development experience to Washington, D.C., June 15-22.

Current high school sophomores and juniors in the Jackson EMC service region who have demonstrated leadership potential, academic success and community service may apply directly online at www.jacksonemc.com/wyt or through their high school guidance counselor or teacher, who may nominate candidates for consideration. Applications must be received at Jackson EMC by 5 p.m. on January 31.

