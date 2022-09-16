Attend rally

The Jackson-Empower FFA Chapter attended the Area II North Region Rally on September 9-10 at the FFA Camp near Covington. Pictured are: (back, L-R) Macy Bramlett, Tyler Barnes, Reece Looney and Austin Frazier; and (front, L-R) Hailey Duitsman, Hannah McEver and Beau Cashwell.

This two-day leadership event was designed to allow FFA members to start the school year by recognizing how being actively involved in the FFA will help them be successful in the organization.

