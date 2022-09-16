The Jackson-Empower FFA Chapter attended the Area II North Region Rally on September 9-10 at the FFA Camp near Covington.
This two-day leadership event was designed to allow FFA members to start the school year by recognizing how being actively involved in the FFA will help them be successful in the organization.
Before arriving at the conference, members were able to tour the Poultry Science Department at the University of Georgia and learn about enrollment requirements and career opportunities available to them after graduation.
The Friday evening session began with members attending leadership development sessions and participating in recreational events along with 700 other FFA members attending from across Area II. Saturday morning started at 8 a.m. as students worked together as a team and competed against other members during the Rally Rumble events. The Region Rally ended with an awards assembly recognizing the success of those participating in each event.
“The Rally was a great opportunity for members to experience some of the opportunities and possibilities that the FFA provides.” said Empower FFA Secretary Maggie Strickland.
Members attending were Tyler Barnes, Beau Cashwell, Austin Frazier, Reece Looney, Jesse Cronic, Shelby Pruett, Maggie Strickland, Hailey Duitsman, Hannah McEver and Macy Bramlett.
For more information about the FFA organization at Empower, contact the agriculture department at 706-387-7320.
