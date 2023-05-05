Jackson-Empower's FFA chapter was awarded a gold emblem on its National Chapter Award Application. The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization on the local level.
Only 10% of FFA chapters in the state can earn a gold emblem. The application will advance to judging on the national level in the fall. Some of the chapter’s activities included a community special needs petting zoo, teen leadership summit and hands-only CPR training for members.
