The Jackson-Empower FFA chapter recently held its annual honors and awards program at the Jackson County Ag Facility in Jefferson. The program recognizes the accomplishments of FFA members throughout the year and recognizes the parents, alumni, friends and supporters of the FFA program.
The evening began with the welcome by chapter president Bella Chandler. After the meal and introduction of special guests, FFA members were recognized during the awards ceremony for their achievements in career and leadership development events for the 2021-22 year:
- The state winning poultry evaluation CDE team consisted of Bella Chandler, Brooks Franklin, Reece Looney and Anna McKinney. Franklin was 3rd high individual at the state competition. Team members will advance to national competition in Indianapolis, Ind., in October.
- The agricultural communications CDE team consisting of Michael Howard, Shelby Pruett, Kadyn Barnett and Maggie Strickland placed 2nd in the area two competition and 3rd in the state, with Howard placing 2nd high individual in the state.
- The farm and agribusiness management team members were Joseph Ledford, Emma Lawrence, Macy Bramlett and Michael Howard. The team placed 2nd in area competition and 6th overall in state competition. Howard was 3rd high individual at the state contest.
- The meats evaluation CDE team consisting of Colbit Willis, Carson Black, Chandler Lampp and Reece Looney placed 4th in area competition.
- The veterinary science CDE team members were Maggie Strickland, Isaac Hyder, Lilith Ingram and Breana Weaver.
- In the junior prepared public speaking CDE, Shelby Pruett competed and placed 3rd in area competition and Amberlie Smith placed 4th in the senior event. Michael Howard placed 4th in the area extemporaneous public speaking event.
- Jesse Chronic placed 1st in the area discussion meet LDE and was named a sate finalist at the state competition in Macon.
- Emma Lawrence placed 2nd in the area FFA creed competition and advanced to state competition placing 4th in the state.
- Nursery landscape team members competing on the area level were Chandler Lampp, Jaycee Dillow, Liam Cook and Issac Hyder. Lilith Ingram and Issac Hyder represented Jackson-Empower FFA in the junior and senior divisions of floral design, respectively.
- The forestry team consisted of Emma Lawrence, Landon Moulder, Carson Jackson, and Caroline Hall, placed 4th in area competition.
- In the forestry field day event, Carson Jackson placed 2nd in hand compass; Carson Black placed 2nd in tree identification; and Joseph Ledford placed 2nd in land measurement. Others competing included: Timber stand improvement, Emma Lawrence; ocular estimation, Caroline Hall; timber cruising for board volume, Rylee Roberts; reforestation, Brooks Dillow; forest management, Charis Humby; timber cruising for board foot, Cameron Cruse; and forest disorders, Michael Howard.
- Jake Roberts represented Jackson-Empower in the lawnmower operations CDE and Tyler Stringer competed in the tractor operations CDE.
- Herbie Chinn, Austin Flowers, Chandler Lampp and Robert Watson competed in the agriculture mechanics CDE.
- Austin Fraizer placed 5th in the area agriculture electrification CDE.
- Jesse Chronic, Morgan McDaniel, Madyson McDaniel and Savannah Page competed in the national livestock evaluation CDE and placed 4th. Chronic was 3rd high individual at the national competition. Livestock exhibitors recognized for their work inside and outside of the show ring were Brooks Franklin, Jesse Chronic, Morgan McDaniel, Rylee Roberts, Carson Black, Maggie Strickland, Bella Chandler, Colbit Willis, Anna Brown, Anna McKinney, Harley Kate Smith, Keely Shultz, Reece Looney, Chandler Lampp and Savannah Page. This year, numerous champion and reserve champion honors and titles have been awarded to these exhibitors.
During the degree ceremony, members are recognized for pursuing endless possibilities of the next stage of their FFA career. FFA members can earn degrees as they progress through the phase of their leadership, academic and career skills training. Those recognied were:
- Greenhand Degrees: Lilith Ingram, Reece Looney, Rudy Almaguer, Emma Lawrence, Tyler Stringer, Cameron Cruse, Mckenzie Engebretson, Karlie Ferguson, Annastasia Skota, Collier Uesseler, Shelby Pruett, Landon Moulder, Gabriela Hernandez, Charis Hamby, Avery Smith, Sarah Townsend, Natalie Atchason, Christian Breau, Pauline Breau, Kortney English, Brooks Dillow, Jaycee Dillow, Olivia Fowler, Rebekah Gerber, Alison Kendrick, Haley LeCroy, Reese Nash, Joseph Thompson and Darrionta Guyton. Emma Lawrence was awarded the Star Greenhand Award for the 2021-22 year.
- Chapter Degrees: Caroline Hall, Tucker Griffin, Amberlie Smith, Lilly Howell, Lilly Dyson, Jake Roberts, Carson Black, Macy Bramlett, Megan Brownlee, Rylee Williams, Desitny Sullivan, Joy Ellis, Rylee Roberts, Pacie Hardy, Alyssa Sells, Kaleigh Faircloth, Nathan Davis, Riley Gaines, Jose Amaya, Colbit Willis, Anna McKinney, Ashely Rivera, Keely Shultz, Madisyn David and Natalie Chavez. The Star Chapter Famer Award was presented to Carson Black and the Chapter Star in Agribusiness was awarded to Anna McKinney.
- State FFA Degrees: Kadyn Barnett, Brooks Franklin, Bella Chandler, Michael Howard, Jesse Chronic, Isaac Hyder, Maggie Strickland, Chandler Lampp, Joseph Ledford and Issac Kent.
- Two senior FFA members, Savannah Page and Michael Howard, each received a $5,000 academic scholarship and Amberlie Smith received the 2022 Ralph and Lucie Lott Award.
- The program ended with a slide show highlighting chapter achievement in pictures.
For more information about opportunities available through the FFA program, contact FFA Advisors Dr. Jacob Segers, Mr. Anthony Brooks, Mr. Greg Gilman, and Mr. Micah Story at the Empower College and Career Center at 706- 367-3511.
