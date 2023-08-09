The Jackson-Empower Future Farmers of America held its annual Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) on July 20-23 at Lake Hartwell.
COLT is an opportunity for chapter officers to set goals, share new ideas and work with advisors to plan the chapter Program of Activities (POA). The POA will provide FFA members with the opportunity to build communities, strengthen agriculture and grow as leaders. As part of the training, officers participated in leadership and team building activities to empower them to take on their role as chapter leaders and bond together as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.