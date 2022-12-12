Several local students were recently awarded their American FFA Degree. Ashleigh Allen, Peyton Puckett, Noel Plunkett and Wyatt Chandler — members of the Jackson Empower FFA Chapter — were awarded their American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo.
Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,305 American Degrees were awarded.
Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, Pepsico Inc., and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than 1% of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.
Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
