Several local students were recently awarded their American FFA Degree. Ashleigh Allen, Peyton Puckett, Noel Plunkett and Wyatt Chandler — members of the Jackson Empower FFA Chapter — were awarded their American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. Pictured are: Allen, Puckett and Plunkett.

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,305 American Degrees were awarded. 

