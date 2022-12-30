Jackson-Empower FFA Alumni will hold its annual chicken mull fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Empower College and Career Center cafeteria.
Carry outs will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $8 per quart.
Proceeds will support the Jackson Empower agriculture program.
For more information and to place an order, email rstory@jcss.us. Walk-ups will also be accepted. Payment can be made by cash, check of Venmo (@jacksonempoweralumni last four of phone 1556).
The Empower Center is located at 1668 Winder Hwy. in Jefferson.
