Jackson Trail Christian School FFA members recently competed in the floral design competition held at the Georgia National Fair in Perry.
The floral design theme for the 2022 fair was Bohemian Bonanza.
Students competed against FFA members from across the state using their creative design skills.
Jackson Trail students placed first with two entries and placed second in one entry in the competition.
