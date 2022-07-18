The Jackson County Community Outreach Scholarship Committee has announced the 2022 winners of its annual scholarship awards.
Winners of the $1000 traditional scholarship include Morgan Byers, Bella Chandler, Ruby Crim, Gabriel Merk, Juventina Padilla-Arellano, Pennon Shue and Autumn Sick of East Jackson Comprehensive High School; Bailey Hamm and Zada Ivey of Jackson County High School; Madison McDonald and Ocxavier Moore of Commerce High School; and Katherine Law of Jefferson High School.
Winners of the $2,000 technical school scholarship are Caitlin Beck, Makiyah Davis, Callie Evans, and Kyle Hancock of CHS; and Alan Nava of EJCHS.
The organization also awards special scholarships in recognition of outstanding leadership and vision. Lambdin Hardy of CHS has won the $1500 Tom Lewis Leadership Scholarship, and Lauren Massey, also of CHS, was awarded the $2500 James Scott Visionary Scholarship.
To learn more and support the work of Jackson County Community Outreach, visit https://jccoscholarships.org/ .
