Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) has opened scholarship applications for seniors attending East Jackson, Jackson County, Commerce and Jefferson high schools.
To apply, students must have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA, demonstrate financial need, and be involved with their school and community.
JCCO offers both technical and traditional scholarships available. A technical scholarship for students attending a technical or trade school and pursuing a degree/certificate in specific areas is worth $2,000, and a traditional four-year scholarship is worth $1,000. Students can also be considered for the Leadership Scholarship for $1,500 or the Visionary Scholarship for $2,500.
Applications are available at jccoscholarships.org and will be due to school counselors by February 27. Interviews for the scholarships will take place on March 22-23. These interviews will be held at the Jackson EMC auditorium at 850 Commerce Rd., Jefferson. JCCO Scholarship Chair Kay Shanahan will schedule times and dates of interviews with students.
Visit the JCCO website for additional information.
