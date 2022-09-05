Several student competition teams from Kennesaw State University's Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology participated in national competitions this summer, highlighted by a first-place finish by the Electric Vehicle Team. Jesse Davis, a Hoschton resident and 2017 graduate of Jackson County High School, was president of the team.
JCHS graduate part of winning Motorsports Team at Kennesaw State
