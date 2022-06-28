Jefferson City Schools recently wrapped up its annual STEAM Camp. The camp was divided into two sessions, junior and senior weeks, based on age.
Jefferson Robotics team members volunteered their time and talents to help lead the many different activities.
This year, the camp theme focused on the engineering design process. Students built robots with mecanum wheels and learned how to optimize the amount of work needed. They were also introduced to the basics of computational thinking and how programmers break large chunks of information into step-by-step instructions. Everyone stayed engaged throughout the week with activities ranging from the Angry Birds water balloon contests to the tribal challenges that helped enforce the concept of "teamwork" used in the engineering world.
The Jefferson Robotics Team is open to all students and homeschoolers ages 14-18 throughout the Jackson, Banks and Commerce areas. The team is free for every student who joins. During the first semester, students learn new skills and attend a small competition to renew their skills from the previous season. Once the big reveal for the competition is made in early January, the team has about eight weeks to design and build a bot that will glean as many points as possible in the competition. In its eleven-year history, the team has made it to the World’s FIRST Championship twice.
The robotics team is also seeking mentors who can help with various tasks, such as overseeing that students ensure safety standards are being followed and engineers who can help coach students through the engineering design process.
If anyone is interested in joining the team of mentors or know someone who might be interested, call Randy Farmer at 770-712-7470 for more information. The team is entirely sponsored by donations from companies and individuals in the community. Farmer can also be reached if a company/organization would like to help with food, finances, tools, or materials.
"Thank you again to all of our business partners who make our STEAM Camp and Jefferson Robotics team possible," school leaders added.
