The Jefferson Board of Education recently proposed a $38.71 million general fund budget for FY23, up from $34.78 million for FY22.
The board had the first look at the budget at its August 11 meeting.
The largest portion of the budget is $26.98 million for instruction, accounting for 13 additional instructional positions.
The budget also includes a state-funded $2,000 salary increase for certified employees and a 5% salary increase for non-certified employees.
Other changes reflected in the general fund include an increase in the retirement rate; an increase in utility prices; and the possibility of school resource officers across campuses to provide additional security.
The school system will hold budget hearings before the budget’s adoption in September.
The Jefferson BOE looked at its first enrollment projections for the school year, based on the first 10 days of attendance.
By the 10th day, the school system reported a total of 4,154 students.
The school system is seeing significant growth at the Center for Early Learning and Jefferson Elementary School with new students enrolling every day, principal Chrissy Joiner said.
“They just keep coming,” Center for Early Learning director Annette Beckwith added. “It’s a hopping place.”
By the 10th day, grades Pre-K through 2nd reported just under 1,000 students.
8th grade also reported high attendance with 377 students.
Associate superintendent Brian Moore said the school system anticipates gaining more students by Labor Day with enrollment settling in mid-September.
In other business August 11, the Jefferson BOE:
• recognized Jefferson High School’s track teams. For the 2021-2022 season, the boys team was region champions and 3rd at state. The girls team was region champions and the state runner-up.
• recognized the JHS FFA for earning a three star national ranking, the highest level possible.
• approved the purchase of additional access control doors at JES and Jefferson Academy, which will cost $21,597 and $18,599, respectively.
• approved the installation of an aluminum walkway canopy at Jefferson Middle School, which will cost $48,900.
• approved a spending resolution for September to continue the use of the FY22 budget.
• declared an items surplus at JHS.
• approved state policies for the Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process, Material Harmful to Minors Complaint Resolution Process and unstructured break time.
• approved the schools’ fundraising requests.
