Jackson County School System cut the ribbon on its brand new STEAM Storybus on Thursday, April 20.
The event was held at all six of the system's elementary schools.
The STEAM Storybus is a mobile classroom that will be utilized at each elementary school to create additional educational opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. At the ribbon cutting events, students got to participate in reading, science experiments and learned the history of the bus transformation. Use of the STEAM Storybus will begin immediately.
The ribbon at each school was cut by the current Teacher of the Year and the Support Person of the Year for each school.
