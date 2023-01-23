The Jackson County School System had 22 students qualify for the Georgia Student Technology Competition, following the regional competition held in Winder on Jan. 21.
The state competition will be held March 11 at Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus.
Students first competed at the school system level before advancing to the regional competition. Students competed across various categories, including 3D Modeling, Animation, Audio Production, Digital Game Design, Graphic Design, Internet Applications, Multimedia Applications, Productivity Design, Project Programming, Robotics and Video Production, among others.
The following JCSS students finished in first place in their respective categories:
Keylee Reed (3D Modeling, 5th/6th grade);
Emma Ervine (Animation, 7th/8th grade);
Eva Fincher (Audio Production, 3rd/4th grade);
DeEric Burns (Digital Game Design, 9th/10th grade);
Maelynn Marcotte (Graphic Design, 3rd/4th grade);
Sophia Dozer (Graphic Design, 7th/8th grade);
Baileigh Cox (Graphic Design, 9th/10th grade);
Violet Brooks & Ellie Rankin (Internet Applications, 3rd/4th grade);
Benjamin Max McEver (Internet Applications, 5th/6th grade);
Jacob Mack (Multimedia Applications, 3rd/4th grade);
Silas Black (Multimedia Applications, 5th/6th grade);
Jaden Bowles (Multimedia Applications, 11th/12th grade);
Daniel D’Arienzo (Productivity Design, 3rd/4th grade);
Miriam Rangel (Productivity Design, 11th/12th grade);
Diego Uribe (Project Programming, 11th/12th grade);
Dylan Gierum (Robotics, 5th/6th grade);
Dennis Cooper & Tyler Johnson (Robotics, 11th/12th grade);
Charleigh Kayumova (Video Production, 3rd/4th grade);
Rylie McFarland (Video Production, 7th/8th grade);
Grecia Avellaneda-Castro (Video Production, 9th/10th grade).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.