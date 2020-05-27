Jefferson Academy is one of the 11 schools to receive a COVID-19 response fund grant from the state.
The COVID-19 Response Fund was organized by the Innovation Fund Foundation (IFF) and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education — the philanthropic arms of the Governor's Office of Student Achievement and the Georgia Department of Education, respectively.
By the time the grant cycle closed May 1, 890 Georgia school districts responded with applications requesting an award of up to $10,000 to support their initiative. The applications pointed to three major focus areas:
•Initiatives to support district distance/remote learning (454 district requests)
•Initiatives to support at-risk student populations (139 district requests)
•Initiatives to support supplemental learning (126 district requests)
Jefferson Academy received a $5,000 grant for the at-risk student population focus area.
"Jefferson Academy aims to combat the school's early closure and the summer slide by providing reading material to at-risk students in second through fifth grades," according to a state news release. "The school will identify at-risk students, select individualized reading materials, and deliver book bags filled with books and instructions for how to log students' reading throughout the summer."
