Jefferson school leaders recently got an update on the district's expanded band program. This year was the first time students had the opportunity to start middle school band in the fifth grade. Jefferson Academy expanded middle and high school band programs to fifth grade students in December with recruitment concerts and demonstrations. The intent is that the program will build interest in band and teach students the basic skills before they enter middle school.
Since January, students have had band practice in the gym with teacher and retired educator, Jerry Pharr, on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Currently, 58 students are enrolled.
Students performed a demonstration at the April 14 Jefferson City Board of Education’s meeting.
“Our goal is to build those [middle school band] numbers and build the quality from the bottom up,” Pharr said.
"I want to thank Mr. Golding for his vision of having a world class music program," Jefferson Academy Principal Chris Whitworth added. "We met in the fall and came up with a plan to invite interested students to participate in our inaugural fifth grade band program. Mr. Pharr was an essential part of this plan. He is an esteemed music educator with an incredible track record of leading such programs.”
Students will have their first formal concert with the middle school band on May 10 at 6:30 p.m., and another concert at a later date for Jefferson Academy students.
Next year, they hope to start the program in August with three days of instruction a week.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 14, the Jefferson City Board of Education:
- recognized the Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC, Major Wayne Magnusson and Chief Budell Willis for winning National Championship titles in the armed exhibition and the armed color guard team divisions on March 18 and 19. They also were runner-up in armed and unarmed drill teams divisions.
- recognized three Governor’s Honors Program finalists from Jefferson High School who were selected to do intensive study at Berry College over the summer: Hannah Parker, David Heard and Gabrielle Theberge. The board also recognized instructor Holly McShane. “Over 3,200 students across the state were nominated for the state-level competition, and nearly 1,400 of them participated in this year's state interview/audition process,” school officials said.
- recognized the JHS Literary Team and teacher, Hilary Jones, for awards given at the state literary competition.
- recognized the JHS Jazz Band and director Nick Golding.
- approved back access gate to limit access during the school day behind JHS, near the JROTC building and the Arena, between Old Pendergrass Road and Highway 129. The gate project is expected to start in the summer and will be funded by the City of Jefferson.
- approved access control door for the art/computer building at JHS. Similar to other doors already installed on campus, the door will unlock for class changes and lock automatically after the tardy bells ring, with faculty scan cards as the only access point after that.
- approved demolition of current Jefferson Elementary School playground fencing and construction of new fencing.
- received an update about the bookmobile project. They have done flooring and selected the paint color; the project is moving quickly with completion expected soon.
