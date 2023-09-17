Jefferson City Schools encourages Jefferson High School alumni to attend a special alumni night and tailgate event on September 22. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the field house at Memorial Stadium.
There will be food, drinks, music from the pep band, photo opportunities and more. Alumni are encouraged to RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/JHSAlumniNight23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.