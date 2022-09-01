FFA chapter

Pictured are FFA advisors Cody Jordan and Melissa Webb with FFA president Emma Storey. Storey was instrumental in helping write and complete the extensive application process for the award.

“Congratulations to these individuals and the rest of the Jefferson City FFA who embody what true excellence means here at Jefferson City Schools,” school leaders said.

 Photo submitted

Jefferson High School's FFA program was recently named a 3 Star Gold Emblem Chapter by the National Chapter Award Program.

The honor is the highest honor an FFA chapter can receive from the National FFA Organization. The chapter will be recognized at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this coming October.

