Jefferson High School's FFA program was recently named a 3 Star Gold Emblem Chapter by the National Chapter Award Program.
The honor is the highest honor an FFA chapter can receive from the National FFA Organization. The chapter will be recognized at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this coming October.
The award displays how chapters implement the mission of the National FFA Organization, which is "to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education."
Chapters that choose to compete for the award must complete 15 activities in their program of activities that fall under three categories: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
