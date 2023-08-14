Jefferson Elementary School (JES) recently launched its inaugural "I Promise" reading pep rally. The event, attended by students from Pre-K through 2nd grade, featured Jefferson High School cheerleaders, football players and band, along with the newly-minted mascot, "Dash" the Dragon.

Students eagerly gathered, sporting beaming smiles, boundless energy and hearts brimming with happiness, school leaders said. The rally marked a momentous commitment by the school and its students to strive for excellence in every facet of their academic journey, the school added.

