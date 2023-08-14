Jefferson Elementary School (JES) recently launched its inaugural "I Promise" reading pep rally. The event, attended by students from Pre-K through 2nd grade, featured Jefferson High School cheerleaders, football players and band, along with the newly-minted mascot, "Dash" the Dragon.
Students eagerly gathered, sporting beaming smiles, boundless energy and hearts brimming with happiness, school leaders said. The rally marked a momentous commitment by the school and its students to strive for excellence in every facet of their academic journey, the school added.
As part of the "I Promise" initiative, JES students vowed to be true to themselves, attend school diligently, practice attentive listening, abide by the rules and prioritize their well-being, among other promises. This initiative, spanning the academic year 2023-2024, aims to instill determination, responsibility and personal growth values.
At the core of this initiative is the influence of a beloved children's book titled "I Promise," authored by none other than LeBron James. The book imparts the value of hard work and encourages children to aspire to their finest selves. Each JES student was gifted a personal copy of "I Promise" along with a commitment contract.
A highlight of the event was a special video address from Governor Brian Kemp, who applauded the students' dedication to pursuing excellence within the walls of Jefferson. He lauded their collective ambition and urged them to continue on their journey of growth and achievement.
The "I Promise" reading pep rally sets the stage for a year filled with engaging activities aligned with the initiative's ethos, school leaders said. As the Jefferson Elementary School community embarks on this journey, they do so with "determination, hope and a shared commitment to fostering a brighter and more successful future."
“What an exciting way to emphasize consistency in behavior, attendance, respect and all of the commitments that we want to see from students, parents, coworkers and ourselves,” says JES Principal Chrissy Joiner. “I love how all schools in our system are willing to partner with us to impact our students in a positive way.”
