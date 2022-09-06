Jefferson High School has announced its 3D award winners for the month of August. Recipients included:
Latest Jackson News
- Jefferson High School announces August 3D award winners
- Stone makes dean's list at Valdosta State
- JHS students awarded with National Academic Honors from College Board
- Man dies in fall from tree
- Eagles blowout West Hall in first win
- Copper thefts occur at North Jackson job sites
- Major traffic changes planned for Banks Crossing area
- Baker & Taylor hit with ransomware attack
Most Popular
Articles
- Local post offices to be impacted by consolidation plan
- Man accused of concealing girlfriend's death and moving body faces more charges
- State affirms Bright Beginnings license revocation
- Girl followed home; father rams trailing vehicle
- Braselton resident named Realtor of Year at GAR conference
- Baker & Taylor hit with ransomware attack
- BUFFINGTON: Maybe it really is a cult
- Man dies in fall from tree
- Man arrested after not reporting girlfriend's death, moving body
- UGA places 10th in national ranking of public universities
Images
Commented
- BUFFINGTON: Maybe it really is a cult (3)
- Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump’s election interference (1)
- 'Hero husband': Maysville man still in hospital following July shooting (1)
- Local post offices to be impacted by consolidation plan (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Remembering the racial violence of 1922 (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Taxes up because we demand more from local governments (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.