During the Jefferson High School Senior Awards Night last month, 38 students received scholarships. Twenty-three scholarships were awarded by the Jefferson School System Foundation and ranged from $500 to $2,500, with a combined value of $24,500, the highest amount awarded through the foundation to date.
Scholarship recipients included:
- Denton Alexander, Jack & Helen Davidson Scholarship
- Brianna Baird, Young Harris College Scholarship
- Michael Ballman, A.G. Buster Parks Scholarship & Air Force Academy Appointment
- Elizabeth Baxley, Young Harris College Scholarship
- Parks Benson, Thomas Bryan Scholarship
- Guy Carson, Dwight & Peggy Porter Scholarship & Elijah DeWitt Memorial Scholarship
- Riley Christopher, Top Male Scholar-Athlete
- Ava Milan Cochran, Arthur & Stella Ash Scholarship
- Luke Cochran, Mr. JHS & Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award - Georgia
- Sydney Collier, Top Female Scholar-Athlete
- Amelia Cunningham, Wayne Magnusson JROTC Leadership Scholarship
- Davis Dollar, Benada Aluminum Wrestling Scholarship
- Mason Fifer, Young Harris College Scholarship
- Sarah Flores-Castillo, JHS Music Scholarship
- Krystal Gaines, JCCO Traditional Scholarship
- Sabryna Galendez, Unity Lodge #36 Scholarship
- Lillian Goodwin, Kim Rainey Memorial Scholarship
- Jar'ki Hardeman, Kinny & Venable Scholarship
- Katelyn Harrison, Hope Meredith Memorial Scholarship
- David Heard, Beverly and Jack Keen Scholarship, Valedictorian & Star Student
- Hannah Hodges, Jefferson FFA Scholarship
- Bowman Horn, Kory Potts Memorial Athletic Scholarship
- Chase Johnson, Southworth Bryan Award
- Mason Jones, US Army Enlistment
- Alexandria Lassiter, Jefferson Rotary Club & Salutatorian
- Kenai Leera, Morris M. Bryan, Jr. Scholarship
- Wesley McClure, JCCO Traditional Scholarship
- Chaz McDonald, Tucker Pimpo Scholarship
- Aubrey Meyer, DAR Good Citizens Award
- Davis Moak, Sims Family Scholarship
- Gabrielle Moore, Young Harris College Scholarship
- Ava Neely, Future Woman in Business Scholarship
- Ella Parker, Miss JHS, Jefferson Woman's Club Scholarship & Patsy Evans Award
- Diego Perez Guarin, JCCO Traditional Scholarship
- Abigail Sawyer, Elijah DeWitt Memorial Scholarship
- Diamond Scott, JCCO Traditional Scholarship
- Bailee Stanley, The 1977 JHS Relays Team Scholarship
- Emma Storey, Kory Potts Memorial Agriculture Scholarship
