Jefferson TOTY

Pictured from left to right: Janet Fielding, Jefferson Elementary School TOTY; Lane Thomas, Jefferson Academy and system-level TOTY; Penny Cain, Jefferson Middle School TOTY; and Molly McCarty, Jefferson High School TOTY.

 Photo submitted

The Jefferson Board of Education recognized the school system’s Teachers of the Year (TOTY) at its Oct. 13 meeting.

5th grade teacher Lane Thomas was named the Jefferson Academy and system-level TOTY. She previously taught in Barrow County and Gwinnett County.

