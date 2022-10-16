The Jefferson Board of Education recognized the school system’s Teachers of the Year (TOTY) at its Oct. 13 meeting.
5th grade teacher Lane Thomas was named the Jefferson Academy and system-level TOTY. She previously taught in Barrow County and Gwinnett County.
“When you visit Mrs. Thomas’s classroom, you automatically observe that all of her students are simply excited about being in her class and working towards becoming better readers and writers each and every day,” associate superintendent Brian Moore shared from JA principal Christopher Whitworth’s remarks.
Kindergarten teacher Janet Fielding was named the Jefferson Elementary School TOTY. She was previously named the Chase Street Elementary School TOTY in 2009 and 2018 when she taught in Clarke County.
6th grade math teacher Penny Cain was named the Jefferson Middle School TOTY. She has taught for 28 years, spending her entire teaching career with the school system.
Special education teacher Molly McCarty was named the Jefferson High School TOTY. She is also the head women’s soccer coach and was recently named the State Coach of the Year for the small public school division by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
“Congratulations to all who were recognized today,” board chairman Ronald Hopkins said. We have an abundance of teachers of the year in the school system and so it is very difficult to pick out four, but this is a great representation and we’re proud of all of you.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Oct. 13, the BOE:
• recognized the JHS Reach Scholars: Quandee Ward, Semaj Glenn and Paul Nguyen.
• recognized Girl Scout Award winners Bonnie Kate Stephens and Grace Koster. Stephens and Koster received the Silver Award for creating junior ranger booklets about Hurricane Shoals, area rivers and wetlands. The booklets have been distributed to various community organizations.
• recognized JES being named a National Blue Ribbon School.
• recognized the Art in the Park winners: Colton Leet, Carter Cadwell, Abby White, Tessa Aldentaler, Chloe Boyd, Brooke Boswell, Julia Guilder, Jazmine Medina, Makinley Thomas, Spencer Cain, Kayley Piche and Emmie Reed.
• approved the purchase of two 84-passenger school buses, which will cost $293,798.
• approved the purchase of an intercom system for JES, which will cost $232,357.
