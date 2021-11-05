Natalia Velez Carrero from Jefferson, was one of the student participants at the University of North Georgia's art exhibition celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hosted by UNG's Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and the Department of Visual Arts, the Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibition ran from Oct. 4-15 in the new MSA Dahlonega Campus office. A showcase featuring 17 artworks, mostly from students, was held on Oct. 4 to unveil the exhibition in room 104 of the Hoag Student Center.
Carrero was awarded the Hispanic Heritage Award at the showcase and received a $100 award.
