The Jefferson Rotary Club recently honored the students of the month for December 2019 and January 2020.
January
Jefferson High School
Bracey Courchaine is the daughter of Holly Courchaine and Kerry Courchaine.
She is taking nurse aide fundamentals, economics, BC calculus and AP literature.
Bracey’s activities include the Total Person program, Spanish Club, Academic Team, FFA, Scholarship Club, FCA Leadership, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and HOSA.
Her honors and awards are the 3-D Award and Chick-fil-a Character award.
Her most influential teacher is Michelle Loggins, who teaches
She plans to attend the honors college at Texas Tech University, majoring in Spanish and cellular and molecular biology.
She plans to attend medical school to be a pediatrician, eventually traveling to Spanish-speaking countries and providing medical attention to citizens.
East Jackson
DeAndre Anderson is the son of Tasha Anderson.
He is taking pre-calculus, English 1102, physics and economics.
His activities include Junior ROTC; HOSA, which is for future health professionals; Beta Club; Jackson County student leadership; student council; Army National Guard; and Upward Bound.
His honors and awards are superior cadet in JRTOC, named student of the month and an honor students.
He has worked on Habitat for Humanity houses.
DeAndre’s most influential teacher is Whitney Hardigree, who teaches CTAE courses.
He plans to attend a college in North Carolina and double-major in neuroscience and international affairs with a focus on pre-med.
Jackson County
Cassie Jones is the daughter of Pete and Shelley Jones.
She is taking three periods of work-based learning, forensic science, general horticulture and plant science, AP macroeconomics, mastery band II and AP computer science.
Her most influential teacher is Nichole Bailey Dudley, who teaches science.
Her sports and activities include marching band, varsity swim, FFA, National Honors Society, Beta Club and Jackson County Student Leadership Team.
Her awards and honors include the athletic director’s award, scholar athlete, top 10 percent in her class, Georgia Certificate of Merit, third place state vet tech CDE, high individual Area 2 Vet Tech CDE.
She plans to attend a four-year college and major in either anthropology, criminal justice, computer science, education, pre-med or pre-vet, and minor in philosophy and psychology
Commerce
Connor Kyle is the son of April and Charles Kyle.
He is taking AP statistics, economics, forensics, advanced composition and allied health and medicine
He plays football where he earned all-state from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, ABH Football all-area team and all-region first team
CTAE instructor Camille Whalen is his most influential teacher.
He plans to attend Athens Tech and be a physical therapy assistant.
December
Jefferson High School
Brady Parham is the son of Alan and Kim Parham.
He is taking Air Force JROTC, Spanish II, AP physics II, and AP environmental science.
His activities include: he is the current group commander and overall drill team commander for Jefferson's AFJROTC Corps. He has completed more than 700 hours of community service through JROTC and First Baptist Church of Winder. He also plays several instruments including acoustic guitar, bass guitar and mandolin.
His honors and awards include attending the governor’s honors program for communicative arts and he commanded the first-place armed regulation and Inspection teams at the USAF National Drill Competition in Dayton, Ohio, which led to Jefferson's corps winning the overall championship.
Budell Willis, chief master sergeant for JROTC, was his most influential teacher.
He has received nominations to the United States Air Force and Naval academies. If appointed, I plan to attend the Air Force Academy, starting in June and be a fighter pilot.
East Jackson
Noah Buley is the son of Matt and Jenny Buley.
He is taking concert band, AP chemistry, wind ensemble, jazz band, AP macroeconomics, AP psychology and AP calculus.
His activities include the marching band for five years and drumline captain for three years; Beta Club, three years; long distance running, half marathons, mock trial, beekeeping, Science Olympiad, two years; and coffee roasting.
He participates in recreation disc golf.
Noah’s honors and awards included finalist for the music program of governor’s honors, AP scholar, Louis Armstrong National Jazz Award, governor’s certificate of honor, most outstanding band member for three years and district honor band for three years.
He has helped with a road clean-up and helped with a trail creek park beautification project.
Miguel Guisasola, band director, and Robbie Bryan, AP chemistry instructor, were picked as his most influential teachers.
He said he plans to attend a school to study theoretical physics and pursue a doctoral degree.
Jackson County
Nicholas Bergeron is the son of Herve and Raquel Bergeron
He is taking AP calculus BC, AP macroeconomics, Spanish V, AP government, mastery band II, introduction to business and technology, weight training and introduction to lifetime sports
He has played varsity tennis since he was a freshman and has been a captain the past two years. He also has been a member of National Honor Society since his sophomore year and is the president. He also has been a member of Beta Club since he was a sophomore and a member of Spanish Honor Society since his freshman year.
He also has worked for SwimAtlanta of Gwinnett for the past two summer and has been a member of the St. Catherine Laboure youth group since he was a freshman.
My accomplishments include academic excellence in: AP human geography, honors literature and composition, Spanish II, honors biology, honors chemistry, Spanish III, accelerated pre-calculus, AP English IV, AP US history and AP calculus AB. He received a Georgia Certificate of Merit Award recipient, AP scholar with Honors, Top 5 percent of his class. He was a three-year letterman in tennis, was the Top Scholar Athlete award for tennis once, received the Athletics Director award, was all-region tennis honoree for three years and two-time tennis MVP. He has been accepted into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is a recipient of the Embry-Riddle Presidential Scholarship.
His most influential teacher is Steven Bowles, a math teacher at the high school.
He plans to major in aerospace engineering at either Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Georgia Tech, University of Florida, or Purdue University.
He plans to be an aeronautical engineer and work in the defense industry.
Commerce High School
Natalie Rose Pascucelli is the daughter of Leigh Pascucelli and the late Steven
Pascucelli.
She is taking advanced, honors and dual enrollment classes.
Her activities include Beta Club, Yearbook Staff and a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She competed in varsity competitive cheerleading, one year of basketball cheerleading, football cheerleading and cross-country. She was a manager of the wrestling team
Honors and awards include being the 2019 Homecoming Queen, voted Miss Dependable Senior Superlative, Miss CHS Court and was a three-letter athlete.
Her most influential teacher was Kerri Matthews, who teaches social sciences.
She plans to attend a four-year university for a degree in special education.
